Construction crews on Wrightsville Beach restore sand lost at sea

A $10 million dollar beach renourishment project is slated to be completed by the end of March along the coastline in Wrightsville Beach.

Working in 1,000-foot sections, construction crews are closing off the beach in segments to pump sand and water through metal pipes. The sand is then flattened out by bulldozers.

"The amount of sand they're putting on the beach is 700,000 cubic yards,” said Jim Matlock, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who is leading the effort with private contractor Weeks Marine.

The sand is sourced from the Masonboro Inlet and the south end of Wrightsville Beach.

“They’ll put another segment of pipeline and keep adding on to it until they finally get to the final location, which is just short of the Holiday Inn,” said Matlock.

The beach renourishment project has been completed every four years since the 1980s to restore sand lost to erosion from severe weather, like hurricanes.

“It was like the hurricane just reached up and took a giant bite out of the beach and pulled it back into the ocean,” said Mark Kessler, a beachgoer who remembers the effects of Hurricane Matthew.

Adding sand back to the beaches ensures the coastline does not encroach on the dunes and the buildings over time.

Crews are working to finish the project to avoid interfering with sea turtle and bird nesting, according to Matlock.

“Mother Nature is the CEO,” said Hank Heusinkveld with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Mother Nature takes charge, what she wants to do, when she wants to do it. All we can do is work with Mother Nature.”

After completing their work in Wrightsville Beach, the crews plan to restore sand at beaches in the Town of Ocean Isle Beach.

Funding for the project is provided by the federal government, New Hanover County, and the state of North Carolina.

