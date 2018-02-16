Lane closures expected on two New Hanover Co. bridges

Inspections of two New Hanover County bridges next week will require brief lane closures, according to a news release from the NC Department of Transportation.
Lane closures are scheduled on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge over the Cape Fear River on U.S. 17/76/421 and the Thomas Rhodes Bridge on U.S. 17/U.S. 421/N.C. 133.
The Thomas Rhodes Bridge closures will be in place from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closures start Tuesday and continue from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day through Thursday.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
