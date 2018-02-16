MISSING: Woman last seen in Supply on Feb. 7

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen on Feb. 7.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, Ashley Amber Johnson, 26, was last seen in the Supply area. She is 5-foot-9, weighs 110 pounds and has curly, shoulder length blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Detective Hester at 910-713-8360 or call 911.

