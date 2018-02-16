Wilmington native recalls civil rights movement, King's scheduled visit to Wilmington

The history books tell us Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated April 4, 1968, but not all historical accounts reveal he was scheduled to be in Wilmington the night he was killed.

Lewis Hines says it’s the first thing that comes to his mind when he thinks of the civil rights movement.

"That Martin Luther King may not have died had he come to Wilmington," Hines says. "On the day he was supposed to have been here, he got killed in Memphis at the Lorraine Hotel.

King was supposed to be at Williston, Wilmington's all-black high school for a voter registration drive the same night he was killed. He canceled his appearance here to stay on for a Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike.

Hines was a senior at Williston. He remembers vividly how his family and other black people in Wilmington took the news of King's death.

"Needless to say, it wasn't nice," Hines recalls.

The man who led the civil rights movement was gone.

Hines, a member of Williston High Schools last graduating class says 1968 was a defining moment in local history.

"Dr. King was killed and then Williston closed," he says with emotion. "It was not a good year.

Hines says Wilmington was a city of confusion during the civil rights movement.

"It was very confusing. Like the Temptations song, Ball of Confusion, that's what it was at that time. People were confused about who they were and what they were."

He says it was a difficult time to be black.

"I remember going to the barber shop and Afros had come out and that was a way of suggesting you were recognizing your own identity and black was beautiful because before James Brown came out with Black and Proud (Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud) folks were getting in some helluva fights for calling somebody black. Nobody wanted to be black," Hines said.

One race confused—two races divided.

"For no particular reason, we didn't like white folks and white folks didn't like blacks."

1962 was a turning point.

A 7th grader would become the first black child to integrate New Hanover County Schools.

It happened to be Lewis Hines' best friend.

"Aaron McCrae integrated the schools. Aaron was one of my oldest friends and he helped to change this town and how blacks looked at whites and how whites looked at blacks," says Hines. "His father was in the Air Force. And when his father retired and came back to Wilmington, he wanted his children to be exposed to the same things they were exposed to in Arizona. And he went to the board of education and they agreed to allow Aaron to attend Chestnut."

Rev. Aaron McCrae Sr. filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education. It was that lawsuit, and the Wilmington minister's perseverance that led to desegregation in public schools.

Integration was slow going, however.

Hines says blacks and whites were resistant to integration.

"You got almost adults and you're saying ok—mix. Well, how are you going to mix? You've never been around white folks and white folks have never been around black folks so there was a lot of tension."

Hines would go on to college and return to Wilmington as one of the youngest owners of a high-end clothing store in the black community.

He credits a white store owner with helping him get his start. It was the owner of Payne's store in downtown Wilmington.

"Harry Payne was a forward thinker," Hines says with a smile. "I first became involved in the clothing industry through Mr. Payne and I had an opportunity to know his son's Frank and Harry and they had a wonderful family. When I went to college, I'd come back during the summers and Mr. Payne would say 'what are you doing here—why aren't you down at the store.'"

Hines believes the civil rights movement improved race relations but says the movement is far from over.

"The civil rights movement is still going on. As long as you've got folks that are still being taken advantage of for no more than the color of their skin—not even their ideals—the color of their skin—it’s a movement that's going to be ongoing."

But he says he prays the violence and unrest that defined much of the civil rights movement of the 60's is a thing of the past.

"A lot of historians say that history repeats itself, but God knows I don't want to see that part of history come again. It was not a good time."

