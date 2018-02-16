Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Sunday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)
If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Sunday events.
Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.
Sunday, Feb. 18
FREESTYLE SKIING
6 a.m. - Men's aerials finals CLICK TO WATCH
SPEED SKATING
6 a.m. - Men's team pursuit qualifications; Women's 500m CLICK TO WATCH
CURLING
6:05 a.m. - Men's round robin: U.S. vs. Norway CLICK TO WATCH
7:05 p.m. - Women's round robin: U.S. vs. Denmark CLICK TO WATCH
BOBSLED
6:05 a.m. - Two-man bobsled runs 1-2 CLICK TO WATCH
BIATHLON
6:15 a.m. - Men's 15km mass start CLICK TO WATCH
SNOWBOARDING
8 p.m. - Women's snowboard big air qualifying CLICK TO WATCH
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m. - Ice dance short dance CLICK TO WATCH
FREESKIING
8 p.m. - Women's freeski halfpipe qualifying CLICK TO WATCH
