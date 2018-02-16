Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Sunday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Sunday events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Sunday, Feb. 18

FREESTYLE SKIING

6 a.m. - Men's aerials finals

SPEED SKATING

6 a.m. - Men's team pursuit qualifications; Women's 500m

CURLING

6:05 a.m. - Men's round robin: U.S. vs. Norway

7:05 p.m. - Women's round robin: U.S. vs. Denmark

BOBSLED

6:05 a.m. - Two-man bobsled runs 1-2

BIATHLON

6:15 a.m. - Men's 15km mass start

SNOWBOARDING

8 p.m. - Women's snowboard big air qualifying

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Ice dance short dance

FREESKIING

8 p.m. - Women's freeski halfpipe qualifying

