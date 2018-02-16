Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Saturday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Saturday events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Saturday, Feb. 17

SHORT TRACK

5 a.m. - Women's 1500m finals. Men's 1000m finals. CLICK TO WATCH

FREESTYLE SKIING

6 a.m. - Men's aerials qualifying C CLICK TO WATCH

CURLING

6:05 a.m. - Women's round robin: U.S. vs. Canada CLICK TO WATCH

7:05 p.m. - Men's round robin: U.S. vs. Japan CLICK TO WATCH

BIATHLON

6:15 a.m. - Women's 12.5km mass start CLICK TO WATCH

SKELETON

6:20 a.m. - Women's skeleton runs 3-4 CLICK TO WATCH

HOCKEY

7:10 a.m. - Men's Group B prelim: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. U.S. CLICK TO WATCH

SKI JUMPING

7:30 a.m. - Men's individual large hill final CLICK TO WATCH

FREESKIING

8 p.m. - Men's freeski slopestyle qualifying CLICK TO WATCH

11:15 p.m. - Men's freeski slopestyle final CLICK TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

8 p.m. - Men's giant slalom, run 1 CLICK TO WATCH

11:45 p.m. - Men's giant slalom, run 2 CLICK TO WATCH

