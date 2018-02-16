Logging crew discovers skeletal remains in Columbus County woods

A logging crew discovered skeletal remains while working in a wooded area in Columbus County Thursday afternoon.

Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Investigation Unit responded to Hallsboro Road North in Whiteville around 1 p.m.

The logging crew was working in a wooded area about a mile from the highway when they discovered the remains.

Detectives searched the scene and also found personal items and clothing.

The remains were taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for positive identification.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.