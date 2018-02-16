FBI says NC murder suspect arrested in Georgia

The FBI says a man wanted on a murder charge in North Carolina has been captured in Georgia.



A statement from the FBI said 23-year-old Jayquwan Lamar Newmones was arrested at a home in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday. Special Agent David J. LeValley said Newmones was found hiding in a bedroom in the home, and had significantly altered his appearance.



Last month, the Beaufort County, North Carolina, District Court issued a murder warrant for Newmones in connection with the murder of Timothy Moore, who was found shot to death on Dec. 24, 2017, in Belhaven.



Two other suspects in connection with the case were taken into custody in Augusta last week and are charged with accessory after the fact to murder. All three suspects are in the Richmond County jail.

