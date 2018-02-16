Brunswick County student accused of making false report of school shooting

A 12-year-old Brunswick County student has been suspended and faces charges after he told other students that a shooting was going to take place Friday.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at South Brunswick Middle School.

The student told some sixth graders that he heard that a shooting was going to occur on Friday. The students immediately told their teacher who alerted authorities.

The student was suspended and charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Officials said there is no danger to students.

"Brunswick County Schools works closely with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office so that our children can have a safe and enjoyable learning environment," said Daniel Seamans, spokesperson for the county school system. "Student safety is the number one priority."

Friday's incident comes on the heels of rumors circulating at two Leland schools about possible threats which put the community on edge. The sheriff's office stressed that those threats weren't credible.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.