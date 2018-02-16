WPD searching for suspects in hit and run involving school bus

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a hit and run that took place last month. (Source: WPD)

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a hit and run that took place last month.

Officials say that the suspects were in a 1998 green Buick which struck an occupied New Hanover County Schools bus and another vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of S. 13th and Ann streets.

The suspects fled on foot with the help of a witness, according to the WPD.

The driver of the vehicle was a black male between the ages of 18-20 with a slim build and was wearing grey pants, a white t-shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes. The passenger also was a black male between the ages of 18-20 with a medium build and was wearing black pants, a red jacket with a logo and a white shirt.

A witness who was standing at the 1 Stop Shop at the time of the crash and helped a suspect out of the car is also wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 910-763-3888 or 1-800-531-9841.

