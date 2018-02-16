MISSING: Brunswick County teenager last seen Thursday night

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Shimeck Williams, 16, was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday while wearing a white shirt and shorts.

He may also be wearing a North Brunswick hoodie.

Anyone with information should call the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

