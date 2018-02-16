Missing Brunswick County teenager found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Missing Brunswick County teenager found safe

Shimeck WIlliams (Source: BCSO) Shimeck WIlliams (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office say a teenager who disappeared last night has been found safe.

Shimeck Williams, 16, was originally reported missing after he was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, authorities announced that Williams was located and that he was safe.

