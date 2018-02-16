Brunswick Community College president set to retire

Dr. Adams joined BCC in 2011 with more than 35 years of experience in education. She was the college’s first female president. (Source: BCC)

After seven years as president of Brunswick Community College, Dr. Susanne Adams, is set to retire in January 2019, according to school officials.

Adams joined BCC in 2011 with more than 35 years of experience in education. She was the college’s first female president.

During her time at BCC, Adams steadfastly led the college through growth, campus expansion and reaccreditations, officials said.

“BCC has an exceptionally bright future. We have new programs, facilities, partnerships and initiatives moving forward,” said Adams. “The College also has talented, seasoned faculty and staff who are committed to our community and to student success. They are invested in continuing to carry forward the mission of the institution.”

Adams also serves on the Community in Schools of Brunswick County Board of Directors, Novant Health Board of Directors, as a Shallotte Rotary member, member of Camp United Methodist Church and officer in the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents (NCACCP).

“I look forward to traveling and spending time with my husband, Tom, children and grandchildren,” Adams said.

