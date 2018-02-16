Security measures increased on charter school bus route

Administrators at the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington increased security measures on one of their bus routes Friday morning after an incident earlier this week.

According to an email sent to parents of GLOW students, a stranger approached one of the buses Thursday afternoon and "was unsafe with language and actions." The students and driver were able to document their license plate details and get a good description, before contacting the police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Our care and concern for your child is paramount. We will be in touch with all Orange Route families regarding any needed updates to be sure that the safety of our students and staff comes first.

