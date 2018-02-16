Threat on Onslow Co. schools deemed not credible; lockdowns lifted

Lockdowns initiated at several Onslow County schools in response to what was initially characterized as a "credible" social media threat have been lifted. (Source: OCS)

Lockdowns initiated at several Onslow County schools in response to what was initially characterized as a "credible" social media threat have been lifted.

School officials announced around 8 a.m. Friday morning that Swansboro High School, Swansboro Middle School and Queens Creek Elementary School were being placed on lockdown, and Swansboro Elementary and Sand Ridge Elementary School were being placed on a community lockdown, meaning all outside activities were canceled until further notice.

Then, an hour later, officials sent a press release announcing law enforcement, in conjunction with the school system, had determined the threat was not credible and the lockdowns had been lifted.

"The investigation uncovered that the threat occurred out of state, officials said in the release. "The safety and security of our students is our highest priority and every precaution was taken to protect our children."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.