Ricky Benton Racing will start in back row of Daytona 500

Ricky Benton Racing will need a magical run from a backup car if the team is going to win Sunday’s Daytona 500.

RBR’s No. 92 Ford will start in the last row, 39th out of 40 drivers, after crashing Thursday in the first of two Can-Am Duels that set the starting position for the race.

David Gilliland, who was driving the No. 92, wrecked on the 47th lap. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s attempted pass started the crash.

The 41-year-old Gilliland has had success running in the Daytona 500, finishing third in 2011. In 2007, he won the pole for the race and finished eighth.

Gilliland has made eight career starts at the Daytona 500, and has an average finish of 17th.



