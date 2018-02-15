Local students, educators discuss restorative justice following Florida school shooting

The teenager who allegedly shot up his former high school in Florida on Wednesday had previously been expelled from school, which sparked conversation from students and educators at UNCW on Thursday night.

Some are calling for a change in disciplinary action that would not result in suspensions and expulsions.

Restorative justice is a method which focuses on building relationships and talking about conflicts to resolve them instead of using traditional punishment.

"It brings people together," said UNCW student Paige Woodruff. "It restores problems. It restores issues that were there before. So regarding the shootings at the school (Wednesday), there were obviously problems with the shooter. They could have found some way to bring that person together, talk it out, and see if something could have come from that."

The restorative justice method was implemented at a high school in Aurora, Colo., after a 2012 mass shooting at a movie theater there.

