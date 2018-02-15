Seahawks finish season sweep of Phoenix on Cacok's record night

Devontae Cacok set the single-season rebound record at UNCW during Thursday's game against Elon. (Source: uncwsports.com)

Devontae Cacok set the UNCW single-season rebound record after grabbing 21 boards in the Seahawks' 87-63 victory over Elon on Thursday night in Trask Coliseum.

Cacok, who scored 17 points for his Colonial Athletic Association-leading 19th double-double of the season, has 355 rebounds this season, eclipsing the 345 Brian Rowsom had during his UNCW career from 1984-87.

Ty Taylor poured in a game-high 19 points for the Seahawks (9-18, 6-9 CAA), who swept the season series against Elon (14-13, 6-8).

“We were clicking on all cylinders early,” UNCW’s first-year head coach C.B. McGrath told uncwsports.com. “We just made some shots and we were really active on defense. We were really unselfish in the first half and made plays for each other.



“We did a nice job of challenging shots in the lane. We wanted to get off to a good start in the second half and we did.”

The Seahawks led 14-12 before a 23-7 run sparked by Jordon Talley and Taylor helped them build a 54-36 cushion by halftime.

UNCW took its largest lead on a Jaylen Fornes 3-pointer that made it 83-56 with 3:23 left to play.

Talley scored 15 points, Fornes finished with 13 and Marcus Bryan added 11 rebounds for the Seahawks, who can still earn a first-round bye in the league tournament with a top-six finish.

UNCW plays against Saturday night when it hosts Charleston for a 7 p.m. tip.

Tyler Seibring paced the Phoenix with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.