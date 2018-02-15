WPD searching for suspect in Thursday night laundromat robbery

The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a laundromat Thursday night.

Around 7:30, the Carolina Coin Laundry at 952 South Kerr Avenue was robbed, according to an email from WPD spokeswoman Linda Rawley.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a white ski mask, black hoodie, gray hat and partial pink gloves, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or Crime Stoppers at 910-763-3888 or 1-800-531-9845.

