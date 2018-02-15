Overturned boat found, search is on for fisherman in Lake Waccamaw

A search is being conducted for a man whose boat was found overturned in Lake Waccamaw on Thursday.

According to the state Division of Parks and Recreation, the family of a 72-year-old man said the man left his home in Southport at 7:15 a.m. to go fishing in the lake. His truck and boat trailer are in the Lake Waccamaw parking lot and his 14-foot john boat was found overturned.

About a dozen divers are searching the water, but can only do so intermittently because of the water temperature, according to the parks department, which said "if nothing is detected soon, the search will be suspended until 7 a.m." Friday.

