Body of Southport fisherman found on shore of Lake Waccamaw

The body of a missing Southport man was found on the shore of Lake Waccamaw on Friday.

According to Katie Hill with the NC Division of Parks and Recreation, the body of Charles Gambino, 72, was found on the shore in the 1300 block of Lake Shore Drive.

Officials said he was not found in the water but was wearing a life jacket. He was spotted by a helicopter aiding in the search just before 11 a.m.

The cause of death has not been determined.

According to the state Division of Parks and Recreation, family members said Gambino left his home in Southport at 7:15 a.m. to go fishing in the lake.

His truck and boat trailer are in the Lake Waccamaw parking lot and his 14-foot john boat was found overturned.

The search was suspended late Thursday night because of the water temperature but resumed Friday morning at 7 a.m.

EMS sent out a text message to property owners nearby asking them to report anything unusual on their property or around their docks.

