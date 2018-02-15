School leaders say class size bill is a welcome change

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Rick Holliday said the proposed class size bill will be a welcome change for New Hanover County. (Source: WECT)

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Rick Holliday said the class size bill passed by the General Assembly will be a welcome change for New Hanover County Schools.

Holliday said the measure will give school leaders more time to phase in changes to limit class sizes.

WBTV reports that the newest version of the bill would delay the full implementation of the class size requirements until 2022. Holliday said that time gives them more flexibility to make changes.

"Especially for first grade, which I believe was one to 16, which would have been very difficult. So that continues to give us space flexibility," he said.

Holliday said while the county will still need to figure out its next moves, the law is a step in the right direction.

"We already are in better shape than a lot of counties because we continue to keep our class sizes low, but in reducing by one or two per grade level, that creates the need for classroom space, and that's the biggest concern," Holliday said.

Holliday said the measure also means more money to pay for "program enhancement teachers" for subjects like physical education and arts educators.

