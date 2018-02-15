Lead counselor urges students, community to report troubling behavior

New Hanover County School leaders said Thursday that they have a student safety protocol in place that involves communication at all levels. (Source: WECT)

In the wake of Wednesday's Parkland, Florida, shooting, parents want to know how school systems are protecting their children. New Hanover County Schools leaders said Thursday they have a student safety protocol in place that involves communication at all levels.

“One of the most important things we can do as a community is communicate,” said Tanya Jordan, the lead school counselor for New Hanover County.

Jordan said students and teachers are urged to report troubling behavior as soon as they recognize it. She said that could include an obsession with death or violence, irrational or violent behavior, or troubling social media posts.

“It’s not about getting someone in trouble. It’s about preventing any harm and also about getting someone help,” Jordan said.

Once reported, an individual would be taken to see the school's guidance counselor or social worker. She said students may also be required to see a licensed medical professional before returning to school.

While meeting with a professional is required, Jordan said it is up to the parent whether or not treatment would be continued.

"And when they return to school, the school counselor or social worker meets with that child to talk about ways in which they can support them,” Jordan said.

She said keeping violence out of schools will require a community effort, and it is up to everyone to recognize and report troubling behavior.

“I think as a community we need to come together in a way to identify students that were troubled and make sure those children get the support they need, to make sure children in the school feel comfortable making reports so that we can maintain safety,” Jordan said.

