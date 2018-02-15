New Hanover County to put pressure on DEQ to stop Chemours from producing GenX

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is set to pass a resolution on Chemours. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is preparing to ask the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to require Chemours to immediately stop producing fluorochemical compounds.

The company has been under scrutiny since mid-2017 after the revelation that the compound GenX has infiltrated the water supply of thousands in southeastern North Carolina. It has been traced back to the Fayetteville Works Site of Chemours in Bladen County.

Commissioners added a last minute agenda item this week to pass a resolution to put pressure on DEQ to stop Chemours from producing these compounds, because the resolution points out the company is unable "to operate without discharging the fluorochemical compounds into the Cape Fear River." Recent test results showed levels of GenX in some areas above the state's health goal as late as last month.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority adopted a similar resolution Wednesday.

