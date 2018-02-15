My Turn: Documentary airing on WECT details Civil Rights movement

The older we get, the more removed we are from some of the major history in this country. And it’s somewhat natural for those of us who weren’t around to have difficulty understanding the significance of it all. We’ve seen this happen with the heroes who served our country in World Wars I and II. And now those involved at the start of the civil rights movement of the 1960s are getting up in age as well.

So it’s important we document that history and hear from them while we can still learn more. This Saturday night, a Civil Rights documentary called Trail of Hope will air on this television station. I hope you’ll be able to check it out.

It will document the civil rights movement through the eyes of those who were there. You will have an opportunity to learn from those on the front line. It will also be available on our digital properties too. As we honor Black History Month, I urge you to set aside some time to study this important part of our country’s history.

