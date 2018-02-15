Ricky Benton Racing hoping to win Daytona 500

Ricky Benton Racing hopes to bring home to Cerro Gordo the biggest prize in NASCAR on Sunday, a win at the Dayton 500.

RBR’s No. 92 Ford has qualified for the Great American Race, but will race for starting position Thursday in the Can-Am Duels.

David Gilliland will be behind the wheel of the No. 92 Thursday, and will start 19th in the first duel that begins at 7 p.m.

The 41-year-old Gilliland has had success running in the Daytona 500, finishing third in 2011. In 2007, he won the pole for the race and finished eight.

Gilliland has made eight career starts at the Dayton 500, and has an average finish of 17th.



