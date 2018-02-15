Bruno Mars wears Stargell jersey in Valentine's Day tribute

Singer Bruno Mars posted a special Valentine's Day ballad on Facebook Wednesday, but it wasn't what he was singing that got the attention of a local fan.

"I first looked at the video and thought it was just a No. 8 jersey," says Margaret Stargell. "Then I saw Pirates. Then I saw Stargell. At that point, I remembered thinking, I understand the feelings of the girls who used to go crazy when they saw the Beatles."

Mars belted out Keyshia Cole's Love while wearing a No. 8 Willie Stargell Pittsburgh Pirates jersey.

Margaret Stargell is Willie's widow. The couple lived in Wilmington until his death in 2001 from kidney disease. Margaret, a native, still lives in Wilmington.

The Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational is held in Wilmington every year and raises money to help local people living with kidney disease. Many of the visiting celebrities wear the same jersey Mars wore in the video.

Margaret happens to be a huge Bruno Mars fan. She even named her boxer after the Grammy award-winning singer and she's convinced the Valentine's Day video was more than happenstance.

"Without question, I know it was a message sent from Willie through my favorite artist," she said.

Editor's note: Margaret Stargell is Frances Weller's twin sister.

