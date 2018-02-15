Brunswick Co. testing reverse osmosis treatment at water plant

Pictured is a low-pressure reverse osmosis treatment plant like the one being used at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant. (Source: Brunswick County)

Brunswick County is going ahead with plans to test the effectiveness of a low-pressure reverse osmosis treatment system at its Northwest Water Treatment Plant.

Earlier this month, Brunswick County Public Utilities received a scaled-down pilot system, according to a news release sent Thursday afternoon. The pilot system, a scaled down version of LPRO technology, will be used to evaluate how effective reverse osmosis is at removing target contaminants, such as GenX, from drinking water.

The pilot system will remain at the Northwest plant for the next four months.

CDM Smith, which was hired by the county in January, has been evaluating the emerging contaminant issue and recommended advanced treatment options like reverse osmosis and advanced oxidation process (AOP), which uses ultraviolet light and peroxide to remove contaminants.

Thursday's release said LPRO and AOP will be evaluated separately, but can sometimes be "paired to create a more resilient treatment barrier."

A draft report summarizing initial study finding will be presented to Brunswick County commissioners in March, and CDM Smith will make a treatment technology recommendation in April.

Click here for more information on Brunswick County water treatment plans and GenX results.

