Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2016 overdose death

A Columbus County man is headed to prison after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a 2016 fatal overdose in Sunset Beach.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Hunter McCrae Morgan, 36, of Lake Waccamaw, will spend between 17-30 months behind bars.

Prosecutors said Morgan purchased what he believed was heroin from an unknown dealer in Columbus County, and later injected John Gabriel Langdon with the drug at a condominium in Sunset Beach on Dec. 16, 2016.

After Langdon was injected, he began to vomit and lose consciousness. Assuming it was a heroin overdose, a friend tried to revive Langdon using three doses of naloxone with no effect.

Langdon was later pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

The SBI analyzed the syringe that Morgan used and found it contained the then non-controlled substance acrylfentanyl. An autopsy revealed that Langdon died from acrylfentanyl toxicity.

Prosecutors said naloxone can be ineffective for many of the fast-acting fentanyl derivatives.

Morgan was taken into custody at a home in Wilmington on August 9, 2017, and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

The case was investigated by the Sunset Beach Police Department.

