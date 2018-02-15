New movie selects Wilmington as filming location

A new movie will be filmed in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Cameras will be rolling in Wilmington again soon.

According to Bill Vassar, Executive Vice President of EUE Screen Gems Studios, the movie, Words on Bathroom Walls, will begin filming in Wilmington in April.

The movie is based on a book by Julia Walton about a teen with schizophrenia.

Vassar couldn't release many details about the project, but said it is an independent film produced by a company that has a lineage of success in film.

The production will set up its offices in Wilmington next week.

Vassar called the news "exciting" for Wilmington and EUE Screen Gems.

The North Carolina Film Office would not comment on if the project applied for funding through the state's film grant program.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.