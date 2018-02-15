Wilmington Hammerheads PDL team won't return in 2018

The Wilmington Hammerheads Premier Development League soccer team won’t return in 2018.



Wilmington Hammerhead Youth FC Executive Director Carson Porter confirmed the news Thursday.



Porter emphasized that, “The Hammerheads will continue as a youth program.”



The Hammerheads PDL franchise was announced in September 2016, just one month after the Hammerheads United Soccer League team announced it wouldn’t field a team in 2017.



The PDL team started play in 2017, and played their home games at the UNCW soccer stadium.



The team finished the 2017 season with a 3-8-3 record.



