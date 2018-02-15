Clemmons Road in Brunswick Co. closing Thursday

A road in Brunswick County will close on Thursday for repairs and resurfacing.
The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that Clemmons Road will be closed from Gilbert Road to Lennon Road beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m. until Friday at 5 p.m. Motorists should use alternate routes during this time.
Visit the NCDOT website for more information.
