Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Friday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Friday events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Friday, Feb. 16

FREESTYLE SKIING

6 a.m. - Women's aerials final CLICK TO WATCH

SPEED SKATING

6 a.m. - Women's 5000m CLICK TO WATCH

CURLING

6:05 a.m. - Men's round robin: Denmark vs. United States CLICK TO WATCH

7:05 p.m. - Women's round robin: United States vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia CLICK TO WATCH

SKELETON

6:20 a.m. - Women's skeleton runs 1-2 CLICK TO WATCH

SKI JUMPING

7:30 a.m. - Men's individual large hill qualifying CLICK TO WATCH

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Men's free skate CLICK TO WATCH

FREESKIING

8 p.m. - Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying CLICK TO WATCH

11 p.m. - Women's freeski slopestyle final CLICK TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

9 p.m. - Women's super G CLICK TO WATCH

