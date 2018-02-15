Four added to Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame

The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame welcomed four new inductees Thursday at the Wilmington International Airport.

Sam Bowens, Louis Howard Jr., Lawrence Cook and Nanna Rivers will all be inducted this year.

Bowens played with Baltimore Orioles in the 1960s and was named rookie of the year in 1964. He was also part of Baltimore's 1966 World Series team.

Howard was also known for his skill on the diamond, signing a Class A contract with Pittsburgh before coming back to Wilmington to be a teacher and a coach.

Cook put the Port City on the map on the PGA Tour, playing in all of the Azalea Opens.

Hoggard High School graduate Nanna Rivers made moves on the basketball court, launching her pro career overseas.

Hall member Sheila Boles says Rivers has been a joy to watch.

"To watch her go through her high school career, her college career, her professional career, it's been really neat to watch her grow up and go through all the things and stay with the game of basketball," Boles said. "I always told my kids when I was coaching that I think the people that are represented on this wall, you don't know who's watching you. You're always some little kid's hero and they watch every move you make and you need to make sure that you honor that uniform you have on your back and you represent a lot of people by wearing it."

Other notable Wilmington HOF members are Willie Stargell, Trot Nixon and Lenny Simpson.

The new class will officially be recognized on May 6 at the Cape Fear Convention Center, where a reception and silent auction will be held at 5 p.m. followed by a banquet at 6:15 p.m.

The annual Hall of Fame golf tournament will also be held that morning at 9 a.m. at Cape Fear National in Brunswick County.

