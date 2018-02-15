North Carolina health officials report 17 new flu deaths

State health officials say 17 more people have died from the flu in North Carolina, the fifth straight week in which more than 10 people have died from the virus. (Source: Pixabay)

There were no pediatric deaths in the latest report issued Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The death toll for the 2017-18 season is now at 165. Of that total, 132 have died in the last five weeks.

