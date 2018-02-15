WPD: Intoxicated man found with more than 200 bindles of heroin

Officers investigating a report of a suspicious person found an intoxicated man with more than 200 bindles of heroin in his possession, Wilmington Police Department officials said.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the WPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of North Sixth St. shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found Nehmiah Thurston allegedly intoxicated.

During a search, 220 bindles of heroin where found on Thurston, who was then placed under arrested and taken to the hospital.

Thurston, 38, of New Jersey, has been charged with:

trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture

sell and/or distribute heroin

manufacture, sell, distribute, and possess a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.