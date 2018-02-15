Officials: Freeman Park closed until further notice

Carolina Beach town officials announced that Freeman Park is closed until further notice after a company that own private property in the park reportedly installed posts and rope. (Source: WECT)

Carolina Beach town officials announced that Freeman Park is closed until further notice after a company that owns private property in the park reportedly installed posts and rope.

In a letter posted on the Town of Carolina Beach Facebook page, Cramer said that Freeman Park was closed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night "due to the current beach obstructions and to preserve the public safety and reduce the likelihood if accidents at night."

"Representatives from the Freeman Beach LLC, who own private property on Freeman Park, have installed posts, rope and sea oats plantings, which encroach on the area of historical public beach," Cramer said in the letter. "Town staff alerted CAMA to the situation and CAMA will be discussing the property owners interpretation of the rules and regulations that govern the North Carolina Coast. Neither the town nor CAMA was consulted on this project and we were unaware of the activity until this morning."

Cramer added that the park will remain closed until the town receives direction from CAMA officials.

The full letter can be seen below:

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.