Crews respond to fire at Travel Inn

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire Thursday morning at the Travel Inn on Market Street.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 4401 Market Street at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes of Market Street are closed in the area.

Investigators at the scene said no one was injured in the fire, which they said was under control as of 6 a.m.

On the scene of fire at Travelers Inn on Market St. Working to learn more details now. South bound lanes of market are closed. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/7Ys2YVQfWD — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) February 15, 2018

Investigators say everyone is safe and the investigation is underway. The fire is under control. @wectnews — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) February 15, 2018

