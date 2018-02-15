Crews respond to fire at Travel Inn - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Crews respond to fire at Travel Inn

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire Thursday morning at the Travel Inn on Market Street.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 4401 Market Street at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes of Market Street are closed in the area.

Investigators at the scene said no one was injured in the fire, which they said was under control as of 6 a.m.

