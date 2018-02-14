Register of Deeds hosts free Valentine's Day weddings

While some couples may be spending Valentine’s Day out on a date, others Wednesday marked this date as their wedding day. The New Hanover County Register of Deeds gave eight lucky couples a free wedding. (Source: WECT)

While some couples may be spending Valentine’s Day out on a date, others Wednesday marked this date as their wedding day.

New Hanover County Register of Deeds Tammy Beasley gave eight lucky couples a free wedding, complete with a cake, champagne and gift cards to restaurants in the area.

One lucky couple also got one night’s free stay at the Hampton Inn in downtown Wilmington.

According to Beasley, it’s the second year for the Love is in the Air event.

“This was really just a wonderful idea and it’s such a happy time and there’s lots of tears of joy seeing them get married,” Beasley said.

According to Beasley, Love is in the Air was advertised on Register of Deeds website, and eight couples were chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

One of the couples said they didn’t really think much of Valentine’s Day until now.

“I was never big about Valentine’s Day, but now I trapped him into Valentine’s Day,” Meagan Crane said.

“At least I won’t forget the wedding anniversary,” her husband, Thomas Crane, said.

“It’s a day I won’t forget, or at least you better not forget,” Meagan said.

“I’ll do my best, babe,” Thomas said.

Megan and Thomas said they were impressed with the decorations and setup of the event.

“It’s very well set up, very well made up for everybody," Megan said. "It’s very special. It brings a lot of love and hope and something to really cherish.”

“They make it feel like you’re not really here. ... They made it a little more personal touch,” Thomas said.

Beasley said that’s exactly what the day was about: making the couples feel special.

“I love it. I absolutely love Valentine’s Day. It’s a happy time," Beasley said. "Of course, not everybody’s happy, but you try to be happy, and if you don’t have the love of your life, maybe they’ll be coming around the corner any day."

Couples did have to pay $60 for a wedding license. Islands Fresh-Mex Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, A Wedding Minister and A Beach Wedding Minister helped sponsor the event.

