UPDATE: Suspect identified in Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in Southport

Pictured is Brooks Faulkner, the man suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon in Supply. (Source: BCSO)

Brunswick County authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Southport Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the incident occurred at 4:50 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 5070 Southport-Supply Road SE.

On Wednesday night, the sheriff's office identified the man at Brooks Faulkner, 36, of East Boiling Springs Lake Road in Southport.

Authorities say Faulkner threatened the clerk with a gun but didn't show one. He is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Faulkner is about 5-foot-9 with dark, shoulder length curly hair. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit like mechanics wear and a black hat with orange lettering.

Faulkner was last seen leaving the Lowe’s Hardware in Southport driving a black Ford F-150 with a white or faded spot on the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Detective Fuller at 910-398-5335.

