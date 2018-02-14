Suspect sought in Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in Southport

Pictured is a man suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon in Supply. (Source: BCSO)

Brunswick County authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Southport this afternoon.

According to a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the incident occurred at 4:50 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 5070 Southport-Supply Road SE.

Authorities say the man threatened the clerk with a gun but didn't show one.

The suspect is about 5-foot-9 with dark, shoulder length curly hair. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit like mechanics wear and a black hat with orange lettering.

He was last seen leaving the Lowe’s Hardware in Southport driving a black Ford F-150 with a white or faded spot on the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.