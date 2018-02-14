Suspect in Southport bank robbery arrested in Vance County

Pictured is Brooks Faulkner, the man suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon in Supply. (Source: BCSO)

Authorities with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a man suspected of robbing a bank in Southport last week was arrested in Henderson, NC.

Johnathan Brookes Faulkner, 36, of Southport, is accused of robbing the Bank of America located at 5070 Southport-Supply Road SE in Southport on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Authorities say Faulkner entered the bank around 4:50 p.m. and threatened the clerk with a gun but didn't show one.

He is expected to be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

