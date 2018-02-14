Suspect in Southport bank robbery arrested after allegedly robbing bank in Henderson

Pictured is Brooks Faulkner, the man suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon in Supply. (Source: BCSO)

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Southport last week was arrested in Henderson, NC, Tuesday after allegedly robbing another bank.

Johnathan Brooks Faulkner, 36, of Southport, is accused of robbing the Bank of America located at 5070 Southport-Supply Road SE in Southport on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Authorities say Faulkner entered the bank around 4:50 p.m. and threatened the clerk with a gun but didn't show one.

According to the arrest warrant, Faulkner handed a clerk stating, "I have a gun. No games. All the money on the counter now! This is for my daughter! No alarms."

The warrant also states he fled the bank with $1,923 in currency.

Faulkner also has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon by the Henderson Police Department for an incident that occurred in its jurisdiction Tuesday.

According to the HPD, officers responded to Carter Bank & Trust at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery in progress.

Officials say an individual demanded money and obtained an undisclosed amount before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later but the suspect had already fled. Officers began to search the area and Faulkner was located hiding in the rear of an abandoned structure.

