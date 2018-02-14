Church offers Ashes to Go service for Ash Wednesday

A busy lifestyle means we need fast service.

One Wilmington church decided to capitalize on that need by offering an Ashes to Go service.

It is the third year that Wesley Memorial has offered the drive-through style service on Ash Wednesday.

"People that have come through tell us they love the intimacy of the service," Pastor Adam Baker said.

The service was offered Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Just like at a normal service, a pastor stated the history of what Ash Wednesday means and offered the passersby ashes for their foreheads.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the 40-day, 40-night Lenten season that ends on Easter.

The church is also holding a traditional Ash Wednesday service at its College Road location at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright WECT 2018. All rights reserved.