Man, woman sentenced in 2015 Columbus County murder

A man and woman have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the 2015 murder of a Leland woman in Columbus County.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Michael Williams and Kayla Turner previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Williams will spend nearly 30 years in state prison while Turner was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

The pair, along with Nathan Tyler Jr., lured Alicia Deans to Columbus County in April 2015 to rob her. Prosecutors say Tyler came up with the plan to take Deans' car so he could use it to kidnap his ex-girlfriend.

After robbing Deans, Tyler shot her in the back of the head and left her body in a wooded area off John Coleman Road in the Clarendon community. Her decomposing body was found about a month later partially submerged in water.

Tyler was convicted by a jury on Feb. 5 of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison.

As part of their plea deals, Williams and Turner agreed to testify against Tyler during his trial.

