Local widow saves last Valentine's Day card her husband sent 20 years ago

Mary Smith has her own box of goodies. It’s filled with all the things that are important to her.

It’s nothing fancy, just an old hat box filled with pictures, mementos and one special Valentine’s Day card.

“I hold so many memories in my heart; it means so much to me,” says Smith.

The card was given to her by her husband. It’s the last one sent before he died 20 years ago.

“He was a good man. He was a special man,” says Smith. “I miss him, but know I’ll see him again one day.”

Mary now spends her time surrounded by memories in the room at her assisted living facility. She’s called Cedar Cove home for the last six years and the room is filled with love and laughter.

“Oh, like any married couple, we had our ups and downs,” says Smith. “But with five children running around the house, it wasn’t something we couldn’t handle.”

The card has started to yellow around the corners, but Smith remembers opening that envelope like it was yesterday. She says it tugs at a heart string and it’ll make her tear up from time to time, but she’s got some advice for married couples on this Valentine’s Day.

“Be true to each other with all of your heart,” says Smith. “Don’t forget to tell them, before you got to bed, you love them. That’s what kept us going.”

