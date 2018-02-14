Shots fired on Spring Avenue; one victim hospitalized

One victim is in the hospital after shots were fired on Spring Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, a ShotSpotter notification of several shots fired in the 190 block of Spring Avenue went off around 2:20 p.m.

One victim transported himself to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The WPD is investigating. Anyone with information should call 910-343-3600. If tipsters would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 910-763-3888 or? 1-800-531-9845 or call the 911 non-emergency number at 910-452-6120.

