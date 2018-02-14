Sheriff Ingram to address rumors of 'unsubstantiated' threats at Leland schools

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram plans to hold a news conference Thursday morning to address rumors circulating through North Brunswick High School and Leland Middle School about possible threats.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office say the rumors are unsubstantiated.

According to a Wednesday afternoon joint press release from the sheriff's office and Brunswick County Schools, rumors of threats to the two schools have been circulating during the past week.

Law enforcement investigated and determined the threats to be unconfirmed, but Sheriff Ingram assigned additional deputies to both schools as a precaution.

"Brunswick County Schools is aware of the rumors involving Leland Middle School and North Brunswick High School," BCS Public Information Officer Daniel Seamans said in the release. "As is protocol, with any rumors of this kind, BCS took immediate action and alerted school resource officers. ... The situation is being investigated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and we are working closely with them. There is not believed to be any danger to the students."

On Wednesday night, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office released this statement:

The tragic events that occurred in Parkland, Florida earlier today are weighing on all of our minds. Our hearts and our prayers are with all those who were affected. We understand that because of these events, and given the rumors circulating involving North Brunswick High School and Leland Middle School, that there are heightened concerns for the safety of the students, faculty and staff in our schools. We want to assure the community that detectives continue to diligently investigate these rumors. Additional deputies will remain at both schools, and additional law enforcement presence will be at each school in the county as a precaution, until the person or persons responsible for these rumored threats are identified and held accountable. We hope that these additional measures will help ease the minds of our community and assure confidence that BCSO and Brunswick County Schools are taking every step possible to ensure the safety of our children. We would also encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to please report it to law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office takes these reports very seriously and follow up on every tip and every lead.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.