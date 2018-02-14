Brunswick Co. deputies say rumors of school threats are unsubstantiated

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office say rumors regarding threats to two Brunswick County schools are unsubstantiated.

According to a Wednesday afternoon joint press release from the sheriff's office and Brunswick County Schools, rumors of threats to North Brunswick High School and Leland Middle School have been circulating during the past week.

Law enforcement investigated and determined the threats to be baseless, but Sheriff John Ingram assigned additional deputies to both schools as a precaution.

"Brunswick County Schools is aware of the rumors involving Leland Middle School and North Brunswick High School," BCS Public Information Officer Daniel Seamans said in the release. "As is protocol, with any rumors of this kind, BCS took immediate action and alerted school resource officers. ... The situation is being investigated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and we are working closely with them. There is not believed to be any danger to the students."

The release said detectives will continue to investigate until the source of the rumors is identified and held accountable.

