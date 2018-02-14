Man injured in Whiteville shooting now facing charges

A man who was injured in a shooting at a Whiteville apartment complex last month is now facing charges in connection to the incident.

Darius Shaquell Jones, 20, was shot in the hip after a confrontation at Saw Mill Apartments on West Hay Street on Jan. 8.

According to officials, Jones was sitting on a car that did not belong to him when Malik Wilder, 22, and an unidentified juvenile suspect approached him in the parking lot.

The juvenile suspect allegedly punched Jones in the face and Wilder pulled out a small caliber pistol and shot Jones in the hip, according to police. Wilder drove himself to Columbus Regional Health Center following the shooting.

Upon his release from the hospital, Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Jones, who also has a pending charge of failure to appear, allegedly had a sawed-off shotgun in his possession.

Wilder was arrested two days after the shooting and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

